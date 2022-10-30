Xponance Inc. Buys 510 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

