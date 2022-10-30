Xponance Inc. Buys 881 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,262,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,080,000 after buying an additional 456,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 783.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 69,003 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 61,022 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 54,656 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $439.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.65 million. Analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AQUA. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

