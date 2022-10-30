Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 5,748 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.9 %

AMH opened at $31.98 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

