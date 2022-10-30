Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $36.52.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

