Xponance Inc. Has $206,000 Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 606,463 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,762,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,354,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after buying an additional 274,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE FOUR opened at $44.70 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

