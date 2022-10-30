Xponance Inc. Has $223,000 Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 10,450.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 981.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $128.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.04%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

