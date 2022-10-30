Xponance Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Balchem by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 72,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Balchem by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Balchem by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Balchem by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Performance

BCPC opened at $140.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $127.44. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $236.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity at Balchem

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.