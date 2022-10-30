Xponance Inc. Has $228,000 Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,811 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,066 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 9,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,160 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Further Reading

