Xponance Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,566,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.5% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $550.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.57 million.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.09%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.