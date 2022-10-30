Xponance Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,688,000 after purchasing an additional 210,260 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,744,000 after acquiring an additional 647,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,807,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,762,000 after acquiring an additional 176,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 481,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.34. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $104.50.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

