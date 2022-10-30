Xponance Inc. Has $267,000 Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 182.2% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Trading Down 0.2 %

CVNA opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $309.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Carvana Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

