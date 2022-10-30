Xponance Inc. Has $269,000 Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,090,000 after purchasing an additional 684,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,491 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 189,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,549,440. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

