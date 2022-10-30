Xponance Inc. Has $271,000 Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $40.98 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $678.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

