Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 236,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 139,277 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

NYSE:AEO opened at $11.25 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

