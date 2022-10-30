Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROG. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 272.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 9,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rogers news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $236.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.20. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.87 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.21). Rogers had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $251.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Rogers Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

