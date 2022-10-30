Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,008,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 87.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 723,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 336,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after acquiring an additional 327,988 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 277,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,336,000 after acquiring an additional 222,216 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $25.45 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.40%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.