Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in W. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 388,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $37,565,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 616.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 322,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP increased its position in Wayfair by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 730,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 195,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,126 shares of company stock worth $755,749 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $36.21 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $298.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on W shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

