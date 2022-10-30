Xponance Inc. Invests $239,000 in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

