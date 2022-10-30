Xponance Inc. Invests $257,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $84,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $74,642,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Bunge Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BG opened at $96.76 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

