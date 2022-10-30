Xponance Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after buying an additional 1,639,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after buying an additional 1,609,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $29.96 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.