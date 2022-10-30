Xponance Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 102,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

SJI stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.61. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.85 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

