Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,588,000 after purchasing an additional 784,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,443,000 after purchasing an additional 410,773 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 399,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,822 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 8,241.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 122,471 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLR stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Continental Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.