Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,101 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $56,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $31,258,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $516,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.