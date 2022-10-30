Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,561 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tenable news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,396.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,809 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TENB stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

