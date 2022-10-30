Xponance Inc. Purchases 201 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Stock Performance

GEF opened at $69.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $336,513.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,265,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,104,473.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,413.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $336,513.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,265,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,104,473.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,432,319. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

