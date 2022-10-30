Xponance Inc. Purchases 331 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Exponent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 13.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average is $93.20. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

