Xponance Inc. Purchases 422 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 4.0 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,131.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,131.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,980. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

