Xponance Inc. Purchases 732 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,728,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.59.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.95. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $143.92.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

