Xponance Inc. Purchases New Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Doximity by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,010 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $115,584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,849 shares in the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.47.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.93. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $76.88.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 17.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

