Xponance Inc. Purchases New Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lantheus by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,944,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $22,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $75.45 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 175.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $186,167.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,546.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $186,167.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,546.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,834 shares of company stock worth $4,694,331 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

