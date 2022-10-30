Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,233 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,731,000 after buying an additional 1,589,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,692,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,662,000 after buying an additional 829,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after buying an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

AXTA opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

About Axalta Coating Systems



Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

