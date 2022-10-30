Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ExlService by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ExlService by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $176.10 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen increased their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

