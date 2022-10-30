Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 461.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pegasystems by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Macquarie downgraded Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

Pegasystems Price Performance

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEGA stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $123.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.47). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 33.73% and a negative return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.35%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

