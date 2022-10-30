Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,359 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $10,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 115,602 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $7,053,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12,754.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 70,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HLI opened at $89.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.08 million. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

