Xponance Inc. Raises Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,507,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,501,000 after acquiring an additional 86,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 676,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $72.15 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

