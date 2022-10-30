Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Novanta by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Novanta by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novanta by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVT. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.44. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

