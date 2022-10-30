Xponance Inc. Sells 3,080 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of BWXT opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $58.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

