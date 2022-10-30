Xponance Inc. Takes $183,000 Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTEN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,534,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,082,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,214 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $133,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $622.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

