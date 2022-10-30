Xponance Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 204.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $156.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $203.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 5.62%. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.