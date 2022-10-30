Xponance Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,632,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,538,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after buying an additional 130,555 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,344,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,600,000 after buying an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:AIT opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $127.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.17. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

