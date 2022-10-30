Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $84,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,728,250.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,660. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

