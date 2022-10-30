Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter worth $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter worth $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.89. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. Research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

