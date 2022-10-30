Xponance Inc. Takes Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,044 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 125.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 30,042.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $522,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 35.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,460. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.86 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PATH. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.26.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

