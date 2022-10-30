Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,090 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 209,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 513,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 42,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

