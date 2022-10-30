Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 74.01%. The business had revenue of $97.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Gogo to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gogo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

