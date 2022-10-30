Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $101.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.50. City Holding has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

City Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on City in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $39,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $447,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 6,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $655,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $39,646.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,149 shares of company stock worth $728,619 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.