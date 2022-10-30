Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of RGR stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $991.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.48. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $140.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Further Reading

