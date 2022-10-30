Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $72,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 30.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $100,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.67. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $37.48.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

