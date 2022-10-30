Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $924,000 Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1,065.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,348 shares of company stock worth $16,537,863. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.40. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

