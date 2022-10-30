Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $935,000 Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,726 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,079,000 after acquiring an additional 311,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $133.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.95. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

